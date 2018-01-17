Man injured in Tampa neighborhood shooting, no arrests yet

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Deleuil Avenue near North 36th Street. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – A man is recovering in a hospital Thursday morning after a shooting in the Live Oaks Square neighborhood, the Tampa Police Department said.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to Tampa police.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Deleuil Avenue near North 36th Street. The shooting was not random, police said.

Tampa police have not made an arrest or released suspect information.

