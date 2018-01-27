Man killed in shooting behind St. Petersburg home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg police officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Saturday afternoon.

First responders took a man to an area hospital, where he passed away from gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 2:52 p.m. behind a house on 22nd Avenue South near 8th Street South.

The investigation is ongoing.

