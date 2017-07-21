Man's lies about abuse left son in danger, deputies say

An Orlando man is accused of lying about receiving proof the mother of his child was abusing the boy, keeping the child with the abusive parent for two days until there was enough evidence to arrest her, Highlands County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, Dejuane Louis Lowe, 23, of Orlando was arrested Thursday and charged with neglecting a child without great bodily harm.

Lowe called deputies on June 25 to report the mother of his son, Janis Miller, 19, of Avon Park had sent him videos of her holding a knife and threatening to kill the boy.

He told deputies he was driving to Avon Park to get the boy, but before he arrived deputies learned he had a warrant out of Polk County. He was also driving without a license.

When he was taken into custody, he changed his story, saying he had never called to report the abuse. Miller, however, said he had made the call and had deleted items off his phone.

No videos were found on Lowe's phone.

Because there was no evidence of abuse at the time and the boy appeared to be fine, the child was left with Miller. However, Miller's phone was taken into evidence.

An examination of the phone showed videos, including the one with her holding the knife and threatening to kill the child. There was another showing the child soaking wet, coughing and crying and her saying, "You're lucky I didn't want to see him drown."

Text messages sent to Lowe made threats against the boy.

Miller was arrested June 28 on three counts of aggravated child abuse. She remains in jail on $110,000 bail.

Detectives said Lowe's lies and refusal to cooperate left the boy at risk while he was still in Miller's care.

The child is in the custody of other relatives. Lowe's bail was set at $75,000.

© 2017 WTSP-TV