Man on bicycle shot during argument at traffic light

St. Petersburg, Fla. -- A man in his 50s shot a man in his 40s following an argument at the Wawa on 22nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg today.

The younger man left the Wawa riding a bicycle and headed east on 22nd Avenue North. The older man headed in the same direction in his car. While stopped at a traffic light, the man on the bike approached the vehicle and continued to argue with him. During the exchange, the man in the car pulled out a handgun and shot the man on the bicycle.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds. The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

