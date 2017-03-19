WTSP
Close

Man on bicycle shot during argument at traffic light

10News Staff , WTSP 2:13 PM. EDT March 19, 2017

St. Petersburg, Fla. -- A man in his 50s shot a man in his 40s following an argument at the Wawa on 22nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg today.

The younger man left the Wawa riding a bicycle and headed east on 22nd Avenue North. The older man headed in the same direction in his car. While stopped at a traffic light, the man on the bike approached the vehicle and continued to argue with him. During the exchange, the man in the car pulled out a handgun and shot the man on the bicycle.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds. The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories