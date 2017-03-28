WTSP
Close

Man ordered to pay $1.1 million to trafficking victims

AP , WTSP 5:13 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been ordered to pay $1.1 million in payments to six victims of sex-trafficking and interstate prostitution.

A federal judge in Orlando ordered 43-year-old Abdullah Hamidullah to make the payments as restitution to his victims.

The restitution order was issued a month after Hamidullah was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex-trafficking and interstate prostitution offenses.

Prosecutors say Hamidullah preyed on young victims and exploited them for profit.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories