Man ordered to pay $1.1 million to trafficking victims

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been ordered to pay $1.1 million in payments to six victims of sex-trafficking and interstate prostitution.



A federal judge in Orlando ordered 43-year-old Abdullah Hamidullah to make the payments as restitution to his victims.



The restitution order was issued a month after Hamidullah was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex-trafficking and interstate prostitution offenses.



Prosecutors say Hamidullah preyed on young victims and exploited them for profit.

