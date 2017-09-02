(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A woman and her child were rescued from an abusive husband and his parents Saturday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to 9601 Greenbank Drive in Riverview about 6:30 a.m. after being told a woman had called her parents in India and advised she was being beaten and held by her husband and his parents.

The caller said Gaind might have been scared to talk with law enforcement due to cultural traditions.

When deputies arrived, they determined there were people inside the home but they all refused to come to the door or acknowledge the deputy's presence.

While a supervisor was en route, a deputy continued to knock, and a 33-year-old woman suddenly attempted to open the door and screamed for the deputy to save her and her child.

The deputy forced the door open and was immediately confronted by the victim's husband Devbir Kalsi , 33,who attempted to push the door closed. The deputy forced his way in and was arresting the husband when he was confronted by the husband's father Jasbir Kalsi, 67, and mother Bhupinder Kalsi, 62.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and entered the home where they found the victim badly beaten and bruised over her entire body. Her 1-year-old daughter was located and appeared unharmed.

Deputies said it appeared the abuse had been going on for some time.

The investigation revealed that Devbir Kalsi contacted his parents regarding his wife being disobedient, and they came from India to help counsel and discipline her.

In addition to the beatings, deputies said his parents participated in holding her and her child against their will, including holding a knife to her throat and taking her phone so she could not call 911.

All parties were determined to be foreign nationals of India.

Devbir Kalsi was charged with False imprisonment, felony battery, child abuse and denying access to 911. His father was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse and denying access to 911. His mother was charged with battery-domestic violence and failure to report child abuse

The Florida Abuse Hotline and ICE were notified.

The victim and her child have been provided a safe place of refuge.

