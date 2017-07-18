ST PETERSBURG -- A man has been arrested after posting as a teenage girl on the internet and luring several male teenagers into a house and sexually assaulting them, police say.

On June 29, 2017, the St. Petersburg Police Department says D'Andre Banks, 24, posed as a teenaged girl on Facebook and lured a 17-year-old boy into his house near MLK St. S and Paris Ave S. He was armed with a handgun and threatened the boy before sexually assaulting him.

Another incident happened several weeks later on July 17, 2017. Police say Banks posed again as a teen girl and tried to lure a 15-year-old boy to a vacant house, but he was able to escape and he was unharmed.

Authorities say they believe there may be more victims. If you have any information, you're asked to call St. Pete Police Department at 893-7780.

