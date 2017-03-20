Man seriously injured from punch to the face

St. Petersburg, Fla. -- St. Petersburg Police are searching for three men involved in an altercation that left another man in critical condition Saturday night in downtown St. Petersburg.

The argument took place in front of Detroit Liquors at the northwest corner of Central Avenue and 2nd Street. One of the three men punched the other man in the face causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the pavement. The victim sustained very serious head injuries and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the three men involved in the felony battery.

