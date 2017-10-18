Man shot and killed by Clearwater police officer after refusing to drop gun

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter addresses media members on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A 34-year-old man died Thursday morning after a Clearwater police officer shot him because he refused commands to drop his gun.

Police officers responded to a call of a suicidal man around 12:27 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on Druid Road between South Belcher Road and University Drive West.

The Clearwater Police Department said multiple witnesses heard officers tell the man to drop his handgun. The man threatened an officer on the scene, according to Clearwater police.

After the man was shot, officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the man.

The man died at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, according to Clearwater police.

The Clearwater Police Department will place the officer who shot the man on administrative leave.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed

Victim died at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after being shot. He didn't comply with officer commands to drop his weapon. — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) October 19, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV