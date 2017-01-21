Man shot at University of Washington protests

Police attend to a wounded man during a protest at the University of Washington on Friday night. (Photo: Matt Mrozinski, KING-TV, Seattle)

SEATTLE — A suspect was arrested after a man was shot during a protest at the University of Washington Friday night, authorities said.

A man was taken to Harboview Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, according to Seattle Fire officials. The gunshot victim was transported from an area near where the protests were taking place in Red Square, according to UW Alert.

He is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, according to Harborview. Seattle Police reported the victim, 32, was wounded in the abdomen. His identity was not disclosed.

The Seattle Police Department announced that the University of Washington police arrested a person of interest after he turned himself in. The individual, who is reportedly being questioned about the incident, was the only arrest made during the protest.

Demonstrators had gathered in Red Square to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump and a speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. The conservative editor spoke at a sold-out event on campus Friday and released a statement on his Facebook page after the incident.

Seattle mayor Ed Murray condemned the shooting, according to the Seattle Times, saying the city will "not tolerate violence of any kind, against any person.”

(© 2017 KING)