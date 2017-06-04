WTSP
Man shot by neighbor after allegedly trying to drown his infant twins

10News Staff , WTSP 9:02 PM. EDT June 04, 2017

ADA, Okla. -- Police continue to investigate the scene of a shooting involving a father and his neighbor Friday night.

According to Ada Public Information Officer Lisa Bratcher, the 27-year-old father was trying to drown his two 3-month old twin boy and girl in a bathtub. A 12-year-old girl reportedly ran from the house to alert a neighbor.

The neighbor made his way into the home and shot the father twice with a revolver, according to KXII.

The father has been identified as Leland Foster. 

The twins are reportedly ok and have been released by a nearby medical center. 

 

