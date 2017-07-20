Man shot to death in Tampa

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Tampa police say a 35-year-old man was shot to death Thursday afternoon after an argument.

Antwan S. Dixon was killed in the area of East 93rd Street and North 9th Street about 2:38 p.m.

Police said they were called to a report of shots fired, and they found Dixon on the ground near a vehicle. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said it's believed the victim knew his assailant, and it was not a random shooting.

No arrests have been made, but detectives are following leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130.

