Smash-and-grab: Man wanted in Tampa jewelry store robbery

TAMPA, Fla. -- A suspect wielding a brick paver smashed through the glass door of a jewelry store early Monday, and authorities ask for help in tracking the person down.

A man smashed his way through the Safas Jewelry store just after 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

He got inside and made off with a jewelry display case; the value of which is not yet known.

The suspect described as a 5-foot-8-inch to the 5-foot-10-inch-tall man with a thin build, the release states. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt with athletic style pants, black shoes and gloves.

Anyone with information can call deputies at 813-247-8200 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

