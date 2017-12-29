Man sought after assaulting employees at two local stores

This man assaulted two people at a CVS. police say. (Photo: Chong, Loo)

A man who is being sought for battery at a Haines City pharmacy is believed to have assaulted employees at a Walmart, police said.

The police department released photos of a man they say was involved in a battery at CVS, 35799 Highway 27 on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police Detective Bridges at (863) 421-3636 ext. 2236 or kbridges@hainescitypd.com.

Police believe the suspect is the same man who struck two employees Tuesday at a Walmart in Lake Wales.

This man assaulted two people at Walmart, police say. (Photo: Chong, Loo)

Police said that attack was random and unprovoked. The suspect fled the store after the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Wales Police Detective Fletcher at 863) 605-7473 or at jfletcher@cityoflakewales.com.

