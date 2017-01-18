Man spotted having sex in car charged with DWI

Alan Luces Krueger is charged in Ramsey County with both DWI and assault on a police officer in connection with the incident, which took place in White Bear Township early Monday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The observations of a concerned motorist kept an alleged drunk driver off the road, but getting him into custody was an ordeal that led to additional charges.

A criminal complaint details how a nurse driving home from her ER shift noticed a vehicle pointing the wrong way in a ditch off of Otter Lake Road with lights on and engine running. Concerned, the woman pulled her car over and went to check if anyone was inside the car. When she looked through the window she saw a man and woman engaged in sex. Neither person reacted when she knocked on the window, and worried that the woman was drunk and vulnerable, the witness called 911.

While on the phone with dispatchers the man, later identified as the 27-year-old Krueger, exited the car and approached the woman's vehicle to ask her for a ride. She refused, and told him that someone was coming to assist him.

Ramsey County Deputies arrived and found Kruger in the driver's seat of his car. The woman was drunk and covered in vomit. She was too intoxicated to answer questions, so deputies called her brother to get her home safely.

When asked to step out of the car Deputies say Krueger had problems maintaining his balance, failed field sobriety tests, and allegedly became belligerent. He did not comply with instructions on taking a breath test, and was quickly arrested for DWI. Those on scene say Krueger began to resist efforts to get him in a squad car, screamed at deputies, and threatened to assault a deputy. When being transferred to a second squad that was going to take him to the Ramsey County Jail he reportedly lunged at the deputy he had threatened, and attempted to spit on him. The deputy did manage to block the spit with his hand so it did not hit him in the face.

Minnesota statute defines attempting to hit a police officer with bodily fluids as assault.

When he arrived at the jail Krueger continued to level profane threats at the deputies, and would not cooperate to take a breath test.

Prosecutors say Krueger was previously convicted of DWI in Stearns County back in April of 2007.

