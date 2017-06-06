Man stomps, smashes woman's windshield

(source: screen capture) (Photo: WXIA)

A woman leaving an Atlanta grocery store was caught off-guard after a man jumped on her car and stomped her windshield.

The woman told police she was leaving the Kroger supermarket located at 1160 Moreland Ave SE around 1:30 p.m. Monday, when a man jumped on the hood of her Hyundai Sonata and kicked the windshield several times until it shattered. Then he ran away, heading east on Village Creek Landing SE.

He is described a black man in his 20's, wearing a white shirt, black pants, black ear buds and a red hat.

The woman drove away from the scene and called police.

The incident was captured on her car's dashcam.

The woman issued a statement on Tuesday saying, “First and foremost, I'd like to thank Atlanta PD for all the help they've given us. Since filing the official report, they have moved quickly to find the individual who did this. Second, thank you to the community. Everyone has been incredible and it's been amazing to see people come together in support. Physically, I am alright and that's the most important thing, especially when you consider what his intentions could have been. I ask everyone to watch the video and please reach out to the APD if you know this man or have any leads.”

Anyone with information on this incident should call Atlanta Police.

