Man suspected of killing 2 in New Tampa identified

Tampa police have identified a man they say shot two roommates to death, then held hostages briefly in New Tampa on Friday night.

Devon Arthurs, 18, 15350 Amberly Drive, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as armed kidnapping after he said he killed two men in the Hamptons Condominium, where he lived.

About 5:30 p.m., police were called to Green Planet Smoke Shop, 15325 Amberly Drive, where a possibly armed man was reported. Once there, they found Arthurs was armed. He had told two customers and an employee that they could not leave.

Police talked to Arthurs, and he agreed to let the hostages go and to surrender his weapon. He was taken into custody.

While officer interviewed him. Arthurs told them he had killed two people, and told them where the bodies were. Police went to the scene, where they found two bodies suffering gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Arthurs and the victims apparently were roommates and lived in the condo where the bodies were found, police said. The motive is still under investigation.

Police found possible explosives in the condo. The bomb squad and Tampa Fire Rescue Hazmat Team worked through the night to make sure the condo was safe to enter.

