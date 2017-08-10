Man suspected of killing 2 Longboat Key resort employees used to work there

Darryl Hanna Jr.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. -- The man accused of killing two employees at the Zota Beach Resort worked part time for the resort's security company.

Darryl Hanna, 29, was a guard for North Palm Beach-based Victory Security and last worked at the resort Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to information contained in the arrest warrant affidavit.

Timothy Hurley, 59, a front desk manager and Kevin Carter, 51, a security guard, were found shot and killed the following Friday by a hotel guest.

Hanna was charged Wednesday, Aug. 9, with two counts of murder and armed robbery. He was arrested at his Bradenton home without incident and booked into the Manatee County Jail, police Chief Pete Cumming said.

Authorities seemingly were lead to Hanna after video surveillance at the resort was released, according to the affidavit. An employee called police after seeing the video and said the male suspect in the video appeared to be Hanna. The witness recalled Hanna's mannerisms, including how he walked and turned.

Police were told Hanna and the witness worked at least 10 times together and sometimes, Hanna would complain about his finances and stated he wasn't making enough money because he wasn't getting 40 hours a week.

Hanna told the employee he had knowledge of the resort's cash drawers and safe. In addition to the murders, three drawers containing about $900 were stolen.

The owner of Victory Security, Ron Filbert, confirmed Hanna's employment, the affidavit states. When news about the killings came out, Filbert told authorities Hanna was the only employees who didn't call in about the shootings and ask what happened.

"Filbert stated when he told Darryl Hanna that a fellow employee was killed, Hanna's response was, 'How many times did they get shot?'" the affidavit reads.

The case remains under investigation, Cumming said.

