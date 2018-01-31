Man tried to lure Hernando schoolgirl into sex, deputies say

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A 20-year-old man is accused of sending nude photos of himself to a 14-year-old girl and trying to lure her into having sex, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Jordan Deandre Jamar Waters, of Spring Hill, was charged with computer pornography and child exploitation, traveling to meet a minor, attempted lewd and lascivious, transmission of harmful materials to minor by an electronic device and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Deputies learned several 14-year-olds were being contacted by a man by social media over two weeks.

During an interview with the victim, she told detectives a man who called himself "Jordan" began sending nude photos and videos of himself to the victim on SnapChat.

Jordan asked the victim to send nude photos of herself to him, but she refused, deputies said. Jordan also asked the victim to skip school and meet him at a local park to engage in sex; again, she refused.

The victim said she told Jordan that she was 14, but he said he "did not care how old she was," and said he was 20 years old. During one of the conversations, the male said he stands outside of the victim's school -- Explorer K-8 -- and watches the children when they are dismissed, because he lives very close by.

Detectives identified Waters as the suspect. Detectives posed as a 14-year-old girl and contacted him, asking him to meet at a park for sex. He agreed, and when he arrived at the park, he was arrested.

Detectives said he admitted to contacting the girls and requesting sex.

He is being held on $30,000 bail. He is on probation for similar crimes.

