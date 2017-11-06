Man wanted after bank robbed in Orange County

WTSP
10News , WTSP 8:54 AM. EST November 06, 2017

ORANGE COUNTY -- Officials are working to identify a man who robbed a SunTrust Bank Friday afternoon in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says just before 2 p.m. on October 27, a man entered the bank on N. Alafaya and passed a note to the teller saying he had a weapon. The teller followed the suspect's ordered and gave him an unknown amount of money. 

Anyone who recognizes the robber  is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. They say there is a reward for information.

