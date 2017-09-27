Man who broadcast 'liquor-fueled joy ride' pleads guilty

Image from Ryan Stiles Facebook Live video

The man who went on Facebook Live during what police called a "liquor-fueled joy ride" on Clearwater Beach has pleaded guilty and sentenced to 13 months in prison, our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report.

Ryan Stiles, 27, of Pinellas Park pleaded guilty to charges of fleeing and eluding, criminal mischief, DUI, driving with a revoked or suspended license, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Prosecutors dropped a seventh charge of threatening a public servant, the Times reports.

On July 20, Stiles drove north through the sand all the way until he reached Caladesi Island. He reportedly hit chairs and umbrellas. He broadcast the drive on Facebook Live.

There was a 911 call about the incident from California.

Stiles was arrested on the northern tip of Caladesi Island.

According to Clearwater police, Stiles' destructive ways continued in the holding cell, where he took off his belt, swung it and broke glass in the door.

