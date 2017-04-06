WTSP
Close

Man who says he has 22 DUIs pleads guilty to another

AP , WTSP 6:38 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

BUTTE, Mont. — A Montana man who says he has 22 convictions for driving under the influence has pleaded guilty to another felony DUI.

The Montana Standard reports 54-year-old Clinton Sproles entered his plea Thursday during his arraignment in Butte. District Judge Kurt Krueger made sure Sproles understood he did not yet have to enter a plea.

Public defender Walter Hennessey said Sproles had been out of prison since July 2016 for a previous felony DUI and the judge could use his previous pre-sentence report. Sproles was arrested after a Feb. 25 traffic stop.

State records indicate Sproles served a year in prison and completed a 60-day treatment program after a 2005 DUI. He served nearly seven years in prison followed by six months in a locked state treatment facility after a 2008 conviction in Gallatin County.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

Pa. man wearing 'Drunk Lives Matter' shirt arrested for DUI

WTSP

Florida man sentenced in DUI crash that killed wife as they had sex

WTSP

Man who was having sex during DUI gets 5 years in fatal crash

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories