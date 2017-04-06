Man who says he has 22 DUIs pleads guilty to another

BUTTE, Mont. — A Montana man who says he has 22 convictions for driving under the influence has pleaded guilty to another felony DUI.
The Montana Standard reports 54-year-old Clinton Sproles entered his plea Thursday during his arraignment in Butte. District Judge Kurt Krueger made sure Sproles understood he did not yet have to enter a plea.
Public defender Walter Hennessey said Sproles had been out of prison since July 2016 for a previous felony DUI and the judge could use his previous pre-sentence report. Sproles was arrested after a Feb. 25 traffic stop.
State records indicate Sproles served a year in prison and completed a 60-day treatment program after a 2005 DUI. He served nearly seven years in prison followed by six months in a locked state treatment facility after a 2008 conviction in Gallatin County.
