Man who shot at deputy may be in Polk County

A man suspected of trying to kill an Orange County deputy may be in Polk County, officials say.

Tyrese Robert Cooper was a passenger in a Honda Accord about 2 a.m. Aug. 7 that was being followed by the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

Cooper fired at the deputy multiple times, deputies said.

He is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

After the shooting, other patrol cars took up the pursuit. Four male suspects bailed out of the Honda, but two were quickly caught.

Cooper is considered armed and dangerous.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Cooper's arrest. Call 800-423-TIPS.

© 2017 WTSP-TV