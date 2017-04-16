Man wounded in Brooksville shooting

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. near Twigg Street. WTSP photo

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- One man was reported shot early Sunday in the southern area of the city and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. near Twigg Street.

There is no active threat to the community at this time, according to the sheriff's office.



Anyone having information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

Or, tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or by submitting the tip online by clicking here.



