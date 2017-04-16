WTSP
Close

Man wounded in Brooksville shooting

10News Staff , WTSP 12:52 PM. EDT April 16, 2017

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- One man was reported shot early Sunday in the southern area of the city and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. near Twigg Street.

There is no active threat to the community at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
                                      
Anyone having information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

Or, tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or by submitting the tip online by clicking here.
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Brooksville man wanted for battery subdued by police dog

WTSP

Detectives investigate homicide in Brooksville

WTSP

Suspect arrested for Brooksville bomb threat

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories