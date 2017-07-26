Manatee Co. man arrested in 2013 murder of ex-girlfriend

Andres Collazos (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a woman from 2013.

Manatee County deputies discovered the body of Jazin Catano at her house in Bradenton on June 23, 2013, after her ex-husband called to alert deputies when she didn't respond when he arrived with their child.

The person of interest in the case was her Catano's ex-boyfriend, Andres Callazos, 28, who had flown from Ft. Lauderdale to Colombia in South America shortly after the case.

Deputies arrested Callazos Wednesday. Deputies still are not sure when he will be returned to Manatee County.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV