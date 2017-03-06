Manatee deputies believe flasher had other victims

A 20-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to three people since Jan. 24, and Manatee County deputies believe there may be more victims.

Jacob Martinez was arrested Saturday after he turned himself in on warrants of three counts of exposure of sexual organs. He was released on bail the same day.

According to deputies, the first incident happened in the 4500 block of 53rd Avenue E. when he was sitting in his blue Volkswagen Jetta in a parking lot and exposed himself to a 29-year-old woman.

The second incident took place Feb. 16 when he drove his car next to a 49-year-old jogger on River Club Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch and exposed himself, deputies said.

The third incident happened Feb. 22 when Martinez pulled his car up to a 28-year-old woman who was jogging on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and exposed himself, deputies said.

Detectives think there may have been other incidents that have gone unreported. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.

