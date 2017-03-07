Manatee sheriff's office warns of scam aimed at elderly

Photo: Getty Images

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new scam aimed at the elderly.

Known as the “Grandparents Scam,” the general premise is for perpetrators to call older people and tell them, falsely, that their grandchild has been arrested. The caller then gives instructions for the potential victim to pay via gift cards to get their grandchild out of jail.

The MCSO reports that two victims recently lost several thousand dollars in the scam. A third subject realized the claim was fraudulent and was ultimately able to get a refund for gift cards already purchased.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone seeking information on this scam or any other call them at (941) 737-3011.

