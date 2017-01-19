Manatee woman accused of having sex with teens

Jaime Ayer (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 40-year-old woman was s accused of providing alcohol to and having sexual contact with two teenage boys, Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

Jaime Ayer was brought into custody on Wednesday night by detectives. They launched an investigation into Ayer's activity on January 18 following a tip into the department.

MCSO said that there may be three more victims in this case and additional charges could follow.

If you have information about Ayer, call MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

