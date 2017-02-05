Manhunt for killer of 3 in Florida shooting

Scene of triple homicide in Jupiter, Florida on night of February 5, 2017 WPEC-TV

JUPITER, Fla. -- Police here are searching for a gunman who killed three people Sunday night, reports CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV.

Authorities say they received reports of shots fired at about 10:30. When they got to the scene, officers discovered three shooting victims – and all were dead

A manhunt for the suspect followed.

Details about the shooting -- including the motive -- were sparse.

Residents were urged to stay inside their homes, lock their doors and call police they saw anything suspicious.

A heavy police presence was seen in the surrounding area, which is just blocks away from Jupiter Christian school.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved