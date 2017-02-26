Mardi Gras crash suspect's alcohol level nearly triple limit

Crews work the scene after a vehicle ran into a crowd of people at the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton avenues during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans on Feb. 25, 2017. WWL-TV/DAVID HAMMER

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police say the driver accused of plowing into a crowd enjoying a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.



The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement identifying the man as 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto. He's being held at the city's jail on charges of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and reckless operation of a vehicle.



The accident happened Saturday during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch the elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed from riders.



Police said Sunday that 28 people were hurt in the accident that sent 21 people to the hospital; an additional seven people at the scene declined medical help.

