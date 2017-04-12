WTSP
Men wearing clown and wolf masks pull off Pasco robbery

10News Staff , WTSP 6:56 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

PASCO COUNTY -- Police are looking for two masked men who robbed a 7-11 early Tuesday morning.

The men entered the gas stationed located at 27219 Wesley Chapel Blvd around 1:30 a.m. wearing a clown and what appears to be a wolf mask.

One suspected pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk emptied the register and the suspects left the scene.

Police say they were headed north in a newer white car that might be a Toyota Camry. 


Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

