Men wearing clown and wolf masks pull off Pasco robbery

PASCO COUNTY -- Police are looking for two masked men who robbed a 7-11 early Tuesday morning.

The men entered the gas stationed located at 27219 Wesley Chapel Blvd around 1:30 a.m. wearing a clown and what appears to be a wolf mask.

One suspected pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk emptied the register and the suspects left the scene.

Police say they were headed north in a newer white car that might be a Toyota Camry.





Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

© 2017 WTSP-TV