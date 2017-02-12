McDonald's employees lock themselves in freezer during robbery

ATLANTA - Police are on the hunt for the person who robbed a McDonald's early Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. at the restaurant located at 3534 MLK Jr Dr. in SW Atlanta.

Capt. David Villaroel said the thief threw a rock through the glass door before entering the building with a gun. Two employees locked themselves in the freezer, another employee was behind the counter.

The suspect is described as being a black male, approximately 6'1 to 6'2 feet tall and weighing around 175-180 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a red bandana.

The robber went behind counter and took $337.00 from the register and fled the scene in an unknown direction. No one was hurt. Surveillance video has been obtained by officials and the investigation is ongoing.

PHOTOS | McDonald's robbed in SW Atlanta



WXIA