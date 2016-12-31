MCSO discover drugs, stolen firearms at local residence

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Divison issued a search warrant to enter a residence located at 2310 1st Ave. E. Palmetto on Friday around 4:42 p.m. This following an active investigation on suspicious activity surrounding the residence.

Detectives discovered 28 grams of Fentanyl which is often used to make heroin, 160 grams of Marijuana, two grams of powder cocaine, three grams of Oxycodone, and 62 grams of rock cocaine.

According to the MCSO, a lot of overdoses have happened in Manatee County due to Fentanyl, and detectives discovered that it was already bagged up and ready to be distributed and sold. Three loaded guns were also discovered during the investigation that had been reported stolen.

23-year-old Rashaad McDonald, 38-year-old Joseph Oliver, 42-year-old Howard Butler, and 35-year-old William Boswink were arrested on separate charges.

There were no reported injuries.

