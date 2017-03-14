MCSO perform drug bust at Bradenton home

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has been conducting an ongoing investigation into a suspected drug unit.

Deputies discovered several drug transactions taking place throughout the investigation and a search warrant was issued for 2610 6th St. E. in Bradenton.

During the search of the house, 2.1 grams of marijuana, 0.1 grams of methylone, 0.3 grams of powder cocaine, and packaging material was discovered. A .22 caliber firearm loaded with 41 rounds was also discovered.

The 15-year-old resident of the home is now on supervised release for a home invasion robbery.

