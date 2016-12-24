MCSO searching for four armed robbery suspects on bicycles

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two friends were driving home on Friday around 7:30 p.m. when they were suddenly ambushed and robbed by four suspects in the driveway of a home, located at 5823 13th St. E. Bradenton.

The victims had spotted four black males, between the ages of 20 to 25-years-old riding on bicycles along the road before the attack. One suspect was wearing a red hat and the other was wearing a plaid shirt.

Two of the suspects were armed with pistols and struck each victim on the back of the head. Both victims were then beaten and robbed, the suspects stealing both of their cellphones and one of the victims' wallets.

The suspects took off and left the victims in the driveway before they were able to go inside and call for assistance.

Both victims went to the hospital to be treated for minor wounds to the head and one of the victims had two swollen eyes, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Any information, contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

