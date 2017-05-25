Men charged with taking sea turtle eggs from Florida beach

Sea Turtle Eggs (Photo: CBS12)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida men have been arrested after state investigators reported finding them with about 500 sea turtle eggs.



Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that Raymond Saunders and Carl Cobb, both 50, were charged Wednesday with possession of more than 11 marine turtle species/eggs and illegal taking or disturbing of a marine species turtle nest.



FWC officials noticed the men just north of Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County. FWC spokeswoman Carol Lyn Parrish says biologists and people who monitor the nests had noticed possible illegal activity for the past several weeks.



Parrish says there is a market for the eggs, noting in some cultures they are considered aphrodisiacs.



The eggs recovered Wednesday are thought to be loggerhead turtle eggs.

