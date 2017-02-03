Men pose as tree workers, burglarize home

(Wavebreakmedia Ltd, Thinkstock by Getty Images)

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new scheme.

The sheriff's office says they've had several cases involving a male knocking on the door of a home and saying they are there to do tree work-- even though they didn't call for the service. The person then lures them into the backyard while another person enters the home and burglarizes the home.

The first case happened on January 27, 2016 around noon, but law enforcement is seeing similar cases in Dade City and Lutz.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's crime tip line at 1-800-706-2488.

