Middle school educators victims in double murder-suicide

Heads bowed in prayer. Mourners bringing flowers and cards to a makeshift memorial outside of the fence surrounding Lake Gibson Middle School in Lakeland.

"Ms. Fuillerat, one of the best teachers I have ever had," said former student Angel Watson who brought a small bouquet of flowers to place along the fence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirming the identity of 51-year-old Lisa Fuillerat, a sixth grade teacher at the school, and 39-year-old Samara Routenberg, the assistant principal at the school, as the victims of a double murder suicide in Brandon Friday morning.

Investigators say Fuillerat's estranged husband, 53-year-old Vicente, broke through a sliding glass door into the home the couple were living in, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a shotgun.

"They were both afraid something like this might transpire," said attorney Melissa A. Wilson in an emailed statement to 10 news.

Wilson represented the couple in a domestic violence injunction against Vicente.

It appears the women expected and prepared for more violence. Detectives say both women armed themselves with handguns when they heard Vicente breaking into the home. A firefight began. Vicente was shot several times, including once in the vest, but his wounds weren't fatal. He overpowered the women with his shotgun, killing them, before shooting himself. Investigators also say they found a note pinned to his body.

"It was clear throughout the process that Mr. Fuillerat was having difficulty accepting the separation and divorce proceedings," Wilson wrote.

The divorce proceedings were ongoing, including a scheduled hearing Friday afternoon, just hours after the shooting began.

On the digital sign outside of Lake Gibson Middle School, Ms. Fuillerat's name flashes under a sentence about being awarded a "high impact teacher."

"She definitely made an impact in my life," Watson said.

