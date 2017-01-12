Moe's burglary investigation wrapped up with arrest

Derrick Duck, 34, faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft after Tallahassee Police investigators say he spent more than five hours inside the eatery prying open the safe on Jan. 3. Tallahassee Democrat

Derrick Duck passed over the Homewrecker and the Overacheiver but left with close to $2,000 during the burglary of the West Pensacola Street Moe’s Southwest Grill, police say.

Duck, 34, faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft after Tallahassee Police investigators say he spent more than five hours inside the eatery prying open the safe on Jan. 3, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

During questioning, Duck told investigators he deposited some of the money into his girlfriend's account at the Leon County Jail.

Investigators were called to the restaurant after morning shift employees discovered the inside office had been ransacked and cash had been stolen.

Duck was seen on surveillance video inside the restaurant. At times he stared directly into the video cameras and sprayed cooking oil on the lens to conceal his actions, court records say.

Duck took $600 from the registers, more than $1,200 from the safe and $100 from the employee tip jar, court records say. A desktop computer and speaker amplifier were also stolen.

Video evidence showed Duck leaving through the side door of the restaurant with the computer on his shoulder. Police found a number of kitchen knives and utensils that were damaged while prying the safe open, documents say.

Police caught Duck during a traffic stop on Jan. 9 when officers noticed he matched the description of the burglary suspect. At the time, he was wearing the same “Star Wars” hat and wrist watch captured on surveillance video.

During questioning, Duck changed his story with investigators, first admitting to the burglary, then saying he knew who was responsible but wanted to cut a deal before revealing who was the suspect.

He then backpedaled and later admitted to the burglary, court records say, and to taking the computer to try and destroy the video evidence. Duck told police he deposited some of the stolen cash into his girlfriend’s commissary at the Leon County Jail.

