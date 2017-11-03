Mom pleads guilty to leaving 2-year-old in freezing car overnight

26-year-old Nicole Carmon (Photo: Thornton Police Department)

KUSA - A woman has pleaded guilty to leaving her 2-year-old son in her freezing car overnight during a snowstorm and then forgetting where it was.

Nicole Carmon, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury and attempted first-degree assault for the Dec. 17 incident, according to a news release from the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

She faces between five to 10 years in prison under a plea agreement and will be sentenced on Dec. 4, according to the DA's office.

Carmon told detectives she downed six shots of vodka before leaving her son in the parking lot of a Thornton strip mall, according to court documents obtained last year by 9Wants to Know.

Her son was found by police the next day suffering from hypothermia and frostbite. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature that night ranged from a high of 9 degrees to a low of minus-8.

According to the affidavit obtained by 9Wants to Know, officers found Carmon’s Ford Fusion parked in front of a Panda Express, covered in as much as six inches of snow. There were no tracks around the car, and when officers got inside the vehicle, Carmon’s son was found partially buckled into his car seat.

Carmon has a history of alcohol-related offenses dating back to 2008, according to Colorado arrest records.

