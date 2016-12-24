Mother arrested for dumping newborn in Walmart bathroom trash can

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of giving birth and dumping her newborn baby in a Walmart bathroom trash can was previously charged in connection to a child's death in a hot car.

According to our partners at WBRZ , court documents show that Kyandrea Thomas, 34, was previously arrested for negligent homicide after she and another woman left a 3-year-old toddler in a van at Wanda's Kids World, a day-care center, during the summer of 2009.

Thomas and the other woman, Michelle Veals, later turned themselves in and plead guilty to charges of negligent homicide. Parent's of the toddler later sued the day-care.

The incident occurred sometime in July of 2009, and temperatures were reported to be over 90 degrees.

