Movie, music shed light on human trafficking epidemic

Kids and adults are being kidnapped and sold as sex slaves. The number of human trafficking victims continues to climb in the U.S. Florida ranks third among state, and it’s also happening in the Bay area.

President Donald Trump has called it an “epidemic”.

The huge problem is now being tackled on the big screen. The actors and creators of the movie “RUN” hope the thriller can shine the spotlight on the real-life crime.

“It impacts everyone in a way that, what is the worth of a human life? One minute it’s them, when is it going to be you or your child?” asks actor/director Josiah Warren.

“RUN follows Levi (Warren), a young businessman who marries a passionate journalist who reports on human trafficking and fights to expose it. On their wedding night, Natalie (Taylor Murphy) is kidnapped and sold into sex slavery. Levi goes on the hunt for his wife chasing clues wherever he can find them, leading him to Jeff Conners (Stephen Baldwin) - a crime lord with no mercy.”

“I really hope this raises some awareness, so people can understand what's going on in their own backyard,” says Warren. “It’s just crazy as our movie releases, President Donald Trump is talking about it."

“I want to make it clear that my administration will focus on ending the absolutely horrific practice of human trafficking," Trump declared. "I am prepared to bring the full force and weight of our government to the federal level, whatever we can do in order to solve this horrific problem. It’s getting worse and it's happening in the United States."

The Feds aren't going easy on those preying on victims for profit. A judge in federal court in Orlando just sentenced Abdullah Hamidullah to 40 years in prison. The 43-year-old admitted to luring a teen to Florida, raping her at gunpoint and forcing her to have sex with multiple men a day for months. As part of his plea agreement, Hamidullah agreed to pay restitution to six women identified as victims of his sex trafficking scheme.

“We're starting to get the convictions that say we won't tolerate it,” says sex trafficking survivor, Niki Cross. “I didn't realize I was being sold. I just thought I was being raped over and over and over several times a day,” Cross says.

At 15, Cross was sold for sex, drugged and chained in an attic nearly a year. She was trapped by a man who promised her a singing career. Years later, she too is now using entertainment to share her pain and story of survival, with the release of her new song, “Free.”

"RUN" is being released next week in Texas with more showings to come across the country.

Last year, victims' reports to the National Human Trafficking Hotline increased 35 percent.

