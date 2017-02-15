Mulberry teen charged with murder in shooting of mom's boyfriend

A Mulberry 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his mother's boyfriend during a domestic dispute has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the teen, whose age we are withholding because of his age, has been transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The teen is accused of shooting Paul Gregg Jr., 37, about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the back with a shotgun at the Gibson Street home the teen shared with his mother and Gregg.

