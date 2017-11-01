THORNTON - Police said that multiple parties were down after a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton Wednesday evening, but have not offered more details.

A report of multiple shots fired came out before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location, says Officer Avila with the Thornton Police Department.

The Walmart is at 9901 Grant Street.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

This is a developing story. 9NEWS has sent crews to the Walmart.

© 2017 KUSA-TV