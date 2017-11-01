WTSP
'Multiple parties down' after shooting at Colo. Walmart: Police

KUSA 8:42 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

THORNTON - Police said that multiple parties were down after a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton Wednesday evening, but have not offered more details.

A report of multiple shots fired came out before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location, says Officer Avila with the Thornton Police Department.

The Walmart is at 9901 Grant Street. 

 

 

This is a developing story. 9NEWS has sent crews to the Walmart.

