THORNTON - Police said that multiple parties were down after a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton Wednesday evening, but have not offered more details.
A report of multiple shots fired came out before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location, says Officer Avila with the Thornton Police Department.
The Walmart is at 9901 Grant Street.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS has sent crews to the Walmart.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
