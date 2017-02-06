Murder suspect sought in Florida, Alabama

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Billy Eugene Boyette Jr. is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 437-STOP, or to call 911.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man wanted in connection with three murders in Lillian, Ala., and Miton, Fla., remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Billy Eugene Boyette Jr. is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 437-STOP, or to call 911. There is an $10,000 reward.

The Escambia County and Santa Rosa County sheriff's offices held a joint press conference just past noon Saturday to update on the search for Boyette, 44, now officially named as a suspect in the murders of two women in Milton on Tuesday morning and a subsequent Friday morning murder and car theft in Lillian, Alabama.

The stolen car was found in a wooded area near Navy Federal's offices in Beulah, leading authorities to believe that Boyette could be in Escambia County, where he is said to have familial ties.

"We need to make sure that the image of Mr. William Boyette is everywhere," Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. "I wan to emphasize to the community that we are looking now, aggressively, for someone who is a killer in our community."

There is a capital murder warrant out for Boyette in Baldwin County in regard to Friday's murder of Peggy Broz, 52, at her home in Lillian. It is believed that she was killed for her vehicle, Morgan said.

"We want this image everywhere," Morgan said. "Some are saying, 'sheriff, you're scaring our community.' I hope I am. If Mr. Boyette and his family are listening, I intend to aggressively pursue anyone that aids, abets or assists in any way in Mr. Boyette's continued evasion of law enforcement.

We have reason to believe that he's involved in three homicides to date. For God's sake, let's don't make it four."

Morgan encouraged anyone with information on Boyette's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 437-STOP, or to call 911. There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to Boyette's arrest, and tips are anonymous.

"I cannot overemphasize how dangerous this suspect is," Morgan said. "Do not — I repeat, do not — in any way attempt to contact or have contact with Mr. Boyette. Get on your telephone and notify law enforcement. Citizens are not equipped to deal with this."

Escambia County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Chip Simmons said two vehicles have been recovered in Escambia County that have been attributed to Boyette, including the car stolen from Broz.

"That's why we have reason to believe that he is here," Simmons said. "We know that at least two times, he has been in Escambia County. We have conducted canine tracks, we have had search warrants trying to find him."

ary Michelle Craig Rice, 37, of Milton, is believed to have been with Boyette in Baldwin County, but authorities do not know her circumstances. Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Rich Aloy said, "We don't know whether Rice is an accomplice or a hostage."

When asked whether there was reason to believe that Rice may also be dead, Morgan said, "Is that a distinct possibility? Of course it is. That's part of why we're so concerned."

Morgan said there is reason to believe that Boyette may have attempted to change his appearance from the mug shot that has been circulated, speculating that he may have shaved his goatee and/or head.

Officials urged all to stay alert while going about their daily business in the community. They stressed using "situational awareness," to consider not going places alone and that anyone who believes they have spotted to Boyette should call rather than attempt to confront him.

"Mr. Boyette has shown a proclivity for extreme violence," Morgan said.

