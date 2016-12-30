Naked jail escapee caught on video

Ryan Tone was captured on video shortly after his escape from the tent facility. He had discarded his jail uniform and was naked at the time of his arrest. (Photo: Courtesy Danny Pugmire)

CALDWELL - A naked man escaped from a jail in Canyon County Wednesday night, but wasn’t on the loose for long.

Ryan Micheal Tone, 36, was charged today with felony escape and felony injury to a jail.

County County officials say eight inmates have escaped from the minimum-security tent facility. All are back in custody. The last two escapes took place through the same door. That door was replaced today.

Danny Pugmire shot video of last night's jail escape.

“I thought man I'm hallucinating or something, this is not real, it's 15 degrees outside when he was running across the road with no shoes on no underwear on, no nothing,” said Pugmire.





Ryan Tone was arraigned Thursday on the new charges related to his escape from jail. (Photo: KTVB)

The man Pugmire is talking about is Ryan Tone.

After climbing over a wall in the facility, Tone busted through an exit door that was broken and proceeded to strip off his clothes while running down the street.

“From start to finish they had him in and out and everybody gone in less than 30 minutes,” said Pugmire.

A felony violation to probation had originally placed Tone behind bars.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue says his escape could have been prevented if the broken door was replaced after two other inmates escaped through the same exit last fall.

He says a new door was purchased and delivered, but never installed under the instruction of two county commissioners.

“Today I'm submitting a letter to attorney general requesting they investigate, they investigate Commissioner Rule and Hanson for willful neglect of duty,” said Donahue.

Donahue says commissioners are required to do quarterly jail inspections and eliminate possibilities to escape, but have never followed through on solutions.

Previous escapees have climbed over the recreation area fence and cut throught the tent.

“As a resident I'm ready to pay the money to get a new jail, let's get something done,” said Pugmire.

A new county commissioner will be into office in January who Donahue says is in favor of putting more safeguards in place at the jail.

A new door was installed today and Donahue says his squad car will be parked behind it for reinforcement.

KTVB was able to reach Commissioner Steve Rule this afternoon but he was unable to comment on the matter as its ongoing litigation. We have not yet heard from Commissioner Craig Hanson.

