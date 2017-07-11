Naked model arrested at Clearwater hotel

A nude Instagram model was arrested after allegedly hitting a police officer and resisting arrest at a Clearwater hotel, police said.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Brissa Dominguez-Garcia, 25, had been told to leave the Edge Hotel, 505 S. Gulfview Blvd., early Wednesday. She was roaming around nude, police said.

When police gave her a towel to cover up, she used it to "whip" an officer in the face. She then started kicking, striking an officer.

Dominguez-Garcia posts sexy photos on Instagram as @baybaddiebie.

She was charged with resisting an officer with violence, trespassing and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was later released on $10,250 bail

