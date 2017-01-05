Naked woman steals sheriff's vehicle, takes off

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. -- A naked woman was arrested Thursday after stealing a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicle and leading troopers on a high-speed chase.

According to a MCSO spokesperson, a deputy responded to reports of a naked woman at a Shell station in Gila Bend.

Once the deputy arrived on scene, the suspect assaulted the deputy and stole his patrol car, according to MCSO.

The deputy hailed a driver in the area and used their car to follow the suspect.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted in the pursuit along Interstate 8.

The suspect crashed ending the chase on Interstate 10.

She was taken from the scene at the end of the chase in an ambulance.