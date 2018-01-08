Neo-Nazi group leader scheduled for federal court sentencing

Brandon Russell (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Prosecutors are seeking a maximum 11-year sentence for a neo-Nazi group leader who stockpiled explosive material in the Florida apartment where a friend killed their two roommates, calling him an unrepentant ideologue who poses a serious danger once he gets out

The sentencing of 22-year-old Brandon Russell is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in federal court in Tampa.

Devon Arthurs, Russell's friend, awaits trial in state court, accused of fatally shooting their two roommates, 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk and 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman, both of Massachusetts.

Russell wasn't charged in the May 2017 killings, which exposed the four roommates' membership in an obscure neo-Nazi group that formed on the internet. Arthurs and Russell co-founded Atomwaffen Division, which is German for "atomic weapon."

