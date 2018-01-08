WTSP
Close

Neo-Nazi group leader scheduled for federal court sentencing

Associated Press , WTSP 5:49 AM. EST January 09, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. -- Prosecutors are seeking a maximum 11-year sentence for a neo-Nazi group leader who stockpiled explosive material in the Florida apartment where a friend killed their two roommates, calling him an unrepentant ideologue who poses a serious danger once he gets out

The sentencing of 22-year-old Brandon Russell is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in federal court in Tampa.

Devon Arthurs, Russell's friend, awaits trial in state court, accused of fatally shooting their two roommates, 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk and 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman, both of Massachusetts.

Russell wasn't charged in the May 2017 killings, which exposed the four roommates' membership in an obscure neo-Nazi group that formed on the internet. Arthurs and Russell co-founded Atomwaffen Division, which is German for "atomic weapon."

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Tampa neo-Nazi to plead guilty to explosives charges: report

WTSP

Judge reverses self, orders neo-Nazi held without bond

WTSP

Neo-Nazi plot targeted civilians and synagogues, prosecutors say

WTSP

Police: Gunman said neo-Nazi roommates were planning terror

WTSP

Bond set for Tampa neo-Nazi accused of killing roommates

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories