Newsome High students arrested for bomb plot

Two Newsome High School students were arrested Wednesday for threatening to bomb the school’s campus, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Wickersham, 16, and Trevor Newman, 15, were arrested on felony charges for allegedly drawing a diagram of the Newsome High courtyard area with a bomb placed inside it.

According to deputies, the pair left the diagram, as well as a manual of an undetermined sort of firearm, on a table at the McDonald’s restaurant at 16701 Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia around 3:30 on Monday afternoon. Shortly afterward, a witness noticed the diagram and manual and reported them to police.

Surveillance video obtained from the restaurant showed both defendants actions inside the restaurant. The two admitted to drawing the diagram and were taken into custody.

